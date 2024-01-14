Thompson (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's playoff game against Kansas City, and he will serve as Miami's emergency third quarterback for the contest.
Thompson hasn't seen any game action this year, so it's not surprising that he's inactive for the opening round of the postseason. Mike White is serving as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa for the Dolphins in the wild-card contest.
