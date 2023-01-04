Thompson took the first-team reps at practice Wednesday with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater (finger) both unavailable, ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reports.

Thompson entered Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Patriots in place of Bridgewater, who dislocated his right pinky finger and still wasn't able to properly throw a football as of Wednesday. Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that he hasn't even thought about playing Tagovailoa in Week 18, suggesting Thompson and Bridgewater are the likely options under center this Sunday against the Jets, per Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site. Miami needs a win over the Jets plus a Bills win over the Patriots to grab the last wild card in the AFC.