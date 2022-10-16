Thompson exited Sunday's game against the Vikings after sustaining a right thumb injury.
With Tua Tagovailoa inactive, Teddy Bridgewater has stepped in for Thompson at QB. Prior to departing the game, Thompson completed seven of his 13 pass attempts for 89 yards.
