Thompson (coach's decision) is inactive and will serve as Miami's emergency third quarterback against Buffalo on Sunday.
Thompson hasn't yet been active this season but will be available as the Dolphins' third quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa and Mike White if necessary Sunday. However, Sunday's primetime matchup will decide the AFC East champion, so Tagovailoa is unlikely to exit the game outside of an injury or disqualification.
