Thompson (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh.
Thompson was limited by a right thumb injury during practice this week and won't be able to suit up in primetime Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa will return to the field while Teddy Bridgewater serves as his backup.
