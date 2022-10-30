Thompson (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Thompson is considered a healthy scratch for Sunday's matchup in Detroit, after he recently overcame a thumb injury he suffered in Week 6 versus the Vikings. While Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater remain healthy, the rookie will likely continue watching from the sidelines.
More News
-
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: No injury designation•
-
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Inactive Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Questionable against Steelers•
-
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Limited in practice•
-
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Managing thumb injury•
-
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Hurts thumb Sunday•