Thompson (thumb) was listed as a limited participant on the Dolphins' injury report Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Thompson sustained a right thumb injury during the first half of Sunday's loss to the Vikings, leaving him limited in Miami's first practice of Week 7. While the exact nature of this issue is still unclear, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said that tests on Thompson's thumb were "more positive than negative," and that the quarterback will return "sooner rather than later," according to Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. The third-string signal-caller will have two more practices to improve his status before this Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, though his potential absence will not impact much now that Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/ankle) and Teddy Bridgewater are both expected to be available.