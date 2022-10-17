Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said that Thompson is considered day-to-day after sustaining a right thumb injury in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Vikings, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Thompson was forced to exit and did not return during the first start of his career Sunday. While McDaniel did not provide specifics on the severity of this injury, it's unlikely to affect the seventh-round rookie's playing time, as quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are both expected to be available again after clearing concussion protocols Saturday. Thompson completed 26 of his 46 passes for 255 yards and an interception over the past two games for Miami, and he will now fall back into a role as the third-string quarterback.