Thompson will not handle backup quarterback duties against the Jets on Sunday, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.
Thompson has been serving as Tua Tagovailoa's backup, but he'll turn those duties over to Tyler Huntley beginning in Week 14. The 27-year-old will still likely serve as an emergency No. 3 option though.
