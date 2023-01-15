Thompson completed 18 of 45 passes for 220 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Bills in the wild-card round.

Thompson had a deep shot dropped on his first attempt, then threw an interception to set up Buffalo's opening touchdown on his next drive. He later rallied with a touchdown pass and completed two-point conversion prior to halftime, but Thompson was picked off once more during the third quarter. While it wasn't the prettiest performance from Thompson, he commendably helped Miami stay in the game against heavily favored opposition. Due to injuries to Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater, Thompson played in eight games and made three starts across the regular season and playoffs, giving him unique experience for a rookie seventh-rounder. That involvement could give Thompson a leg up on making the roster again in 2023, when Tagovailoa is expected to return as the Dolphins' starter.