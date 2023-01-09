Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Thompson (undisclosed) picked up "some bumps and bruises" during Sunday's win over the Jets, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson does not appear to be dealing with any definitive injuries, though it wouldn't be surprising if he was less than 100 percent healthy after absorbing nine quarterback hits from the Jets' defense. It will be worth monitoring the rookie's status on Wednesday's injury report, as starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) still has not been cleared for football activity as of Monday. McDaniel also added that veteran signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater could have stepped in under center if needed Week 18, as he was ruled active pregame after being deemed questionable with a dislocated right pinky finger and lingering knee injury Friday. Should Thompson's injury status worsen, then Bridgewater or practice-squad quarterback Mike Glennon could be in line for more prominent roles in Sunday's matchup against Buffalo during the wild-card round of the playoffs.