Coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Friday that Thompson will start Sunday's playoff game in Buffalo, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
The Dolphins didn't envision Thompson starting on wild card weekend when they selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but the rookie out of Kansas State will get the opportunity to do so, as Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) remains sidelined and Teddy Bridgewater (finger/knee) is hampered by his injuries. Bridgewater has been practicing in limited fashion and could dress as the backup to Thompson, who appeared in seven games (two starts) during the regular season but didn't throw for more than 166 yards in any game while posting a 1:3 TD:INT.
