Thompson completed 10 of 16 passes for 104 yards and two interceptions in Friday's preseason loss to the Falcons.

Mike White got the start for the Dolphins but failed to produce any points on three first-half drives, and he was picked off in the red zone on the team's opening possession. While Thompson did lead the club to a field goal in the second half for Miami's only points on the night, one of his two INTs was returned for an Atlanta score. The backup job behind Tua Tagovailoa remains unclaimed for now, but Thompson will likely have to clearly outperform White in camp and the preseason to move past him on the depth chart -- something he failed to do Friday.