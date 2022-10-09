Thompson replaced the injured Teddy Bridgewater (head) in the first quarter of Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Jets and completed 19 of 33 passes for 166 yards and one interception. He also lost a fumble.

Despite his modest stat line, Thompson moved Miami's offense effectively until the fourth quarter, leading a pair of touchdown drives while benefiting from a few generous pass interference calls on New York's defense. His second-quarter interception was sandwiched between those touchdown drives, but the rookie seventh-round pick struggled down the stretch, as Miami's final three possessions ended with his fumble followed by a pair of turnovers on downs. If neither Bridgewater nor Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) can get cleared before the Vikings come to town for Week 6, Thompson would be in line to make his first NFL start.