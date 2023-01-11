Thompson (ankle) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN, coach Mike McDaniel indicated Monday that Thompson sustained " some="" bumps="" and="" bruises"="" during="" week="" 18="" action,="" but="" the="" qb's="" listed="" ankle="" issue="" didn't="" prevent="" him="" from="" participating="" fully="" in="" wednesday's="" session.="" meanwhile,="" Louis-Jacques relays via McDaniel that at this stage the Dolphins are preparing for Thompson to start Sunday's playoff opener against the Bills, with Teddy Bridgewater still working his way back from a dislocated pinkie finger on his throwing hand as well as a knee issue, and Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) not yet cleared to return to action.
