Thompson (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Thompson sustained a right thumb injury during last week's loss to the Vikings and was limited in practice all week. Even if he's available against the Steelers, the rookie seventh-rounder is unlikely to see the field since both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater will be active.
