Thompson completed 12 of 21 pass attempts for 104 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Patriots. He also had one four-yard carry.

Thompson took over for Teddy Bridgewater (finger) in the third quarter of Sunday's narrow divisional loss, with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) inactive to enter the game. The rookie seventh-round pick brought Miami's deficit within two points via a fourth quarter touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki, and he moved the Dolphins' offense roughly as effectively as Bridgewater had, but ultimately couldn't overcome New England's stout defense. The Dolphins were short handed entering Sunday's game, with Tagovailoa, Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral), Xavien Howard (knee) and Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand) all unavailable, and will attempt to get healthier for Week 18's matchup against the Jets.