Thompson completed 20 of 31 passes for 152 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Dolphins' 11-6 win over the Jets on Sunday. He also rushed three times for three yards and recovered a fumble.

As has been the case on multiple occasions this season, Thompson was called upon with both Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater (finger/knee) dealing with injuries. As the final score indicates, the rookie seventh-round pick didn't exactly help the Dolphins light up the scoreboard, and he was mainly relegated to short passes, averaging a meager 4.9 yards per attempt. However, Thompson stayed away from turnovers and was able to help position Miami for what would prove to be a game-winning 50-yard field goal by Jason Sanders, a drive that included a key nine-yard completion to Jaylen Waddle. With a wild-card road matchup now on tap against the Bills next weekend, it remains to be seen if Thompson will be called on yet again to helm the Dolphins' offense in what would be an unenviable matchup.