Thompson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 1 game against the Chargers and has been designated as the emergency quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa and Mike White.

The Dolphins announced Thompson would begin the season as the No. 3 quarterback earlier in the week, and this makes it official with respect to Week 1. Thompson unexpectedly received plenty of playing time last season as a rookie seventh-round pick, arguably making him one of the more battle-tested No. 3 signal-callers around the NFL despite his brief time in the league. He'll only see action versus Los Angeles if both Tagovailoa and White are sidelined with in-game injuries.