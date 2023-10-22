Thompson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Thompson won't play Sunday but will still serve as Miami's emergency quarterback. The 2022 seventh-round pick will only be eligible to play if both Tua Tagovailoa and Mike White get injured in game.
