Thompson is in line to serve as the No. 2 quarterback Sunday against the Jets since Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has been ruled out, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Although Tagovailoa underwent an MRI that came back clean over the weekend, he'll be forced to miss at least one game after he was taken off the field on a stretcher Thursday against Cincinnati. Teddy Bridgewater will serve as the starting quarterback against the Jets, while Thompson is in line to be the team's top backup. The 2022 seventh-rounder hasn't yet made his regular-season debut in the NFL.