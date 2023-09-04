Thompson will open the season as Miami's No. 3 quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa and Mike White, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Thompson has officially lost the backup competition to Mike White, as expected. The 2022 seventh-round pick still has a ways to go in his development but did flash intriguing traits as a rookie, so the Dolphins have plenty of reason to continue his development. The league's new rules will allow all of Tagovailoa, White and Thompson to be active on game days, starting with Sunday's regular-season opener against the Chargers.