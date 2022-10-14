Thompson remains on track to start Sunday's game against the Vikings with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/ankle) ruled out for Week 6 and with Teddy Bridgewater (concussion/pectoral) listed as questionable but likely to be available only in a backup capacity if he's active, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

While Tagovailoa was ruled out ahead of last week's 40-17 loss to the Jets, Bridgewater drew the start but took just one snap before he was placed in the concussion protocol. Thompson was then summoned on short notice to handle quarterback duties for the rest of the game, and the results were predictably disastrous for the seventh-round rookie, who completed just 19 of 33 attempts for 166 yards and an interception while also losing a fumble. The Dolphins are hoping for better results from Thompson with the benefit of a full week of practices with the first-team offense, as Bridgewater was only a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday before returning to full activity Friday. Bridgewater looks on track to clear the protocol before Sunday, but his lack of full practice reps this week will prompt the Dolphins to entrust Thompson with guiding the offense. Thompson should have all the Dolphins' key passing-game weapons at his disposal, though starting left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) is questionable after managing just one limited practice this week and could be at risk of sitting out.