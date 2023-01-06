Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Thompson will start Sunday's game against the Jets, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Per Louis-Jacques, the Dolphins hope that Teddy Bridgewater (finger/knee) will be available in a backup role Sunday after making "unbelievable" progress in his recovery from a dislocated finger this week, but with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) still out, Thompson is on track to make his second start of the season. Despite the rookie seventh-round pick's limited track record at the NFL level, he represents a lineup option for fantasy managers in a week in which various teams could be limiting or holding out their regular signal-callers as the postseason approaches. Miami needs both a win and a New England loss to earn a playoff spot.
