Thompson (coach's decision) is inactive and will serve as Miami's emergency third quarterback against the Titans on Monday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Thompson hasn't yet been active for a game this season, though he's consistently been Miami's emergency quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa and Mike White. Thompson won't be able to enter Monday night's contest unless both Tagovailoa and White are unable to continue due to injury or disqualification.