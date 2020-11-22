site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Solomon Kindley: Clear for Week 11
Kindley (foot) is active for Sunday's game at Denver.
Kindley was limited by the foot injury at practice this week but is ready to go for Sunday's game. The rookie fourth-round pick has started all nine games for the Dolphins this season.
