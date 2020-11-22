site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Solomon Kindley: Departs with foot injury
Kindley was forced out of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a foot injury, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
The starting right guard exited in the second quarter and didn't return following halftime. Jesse Davis entered the game following Kindley's injury.
