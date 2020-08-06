Dolphins' Solomon Kindley: Hits reserve/COVID-19 list By RotoWire Staff Aug 6, 2020 at 7:47 pm ET1 min read The Dolphins placed Kindley (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.The rookie fourth-round pick could compete for a key reserve role along the interior of Miami's offensive line in training camp, once he's cleared to participate in team activities. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.