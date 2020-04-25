Play

Dolphins' Solomon Kindley: Miami adds in fourth round

The Dolphins selected Kindley in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 111th overall.

Kinley (6-foot-3, 337) was overshadowed by tackles Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson at Georgia, but Kindley offers his own intrigue as a big mauler at guard. Whether he has NFL-grade athleticism is less clear.

