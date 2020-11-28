site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Solomon Kindley: Won't play Sunday
Kindley (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie fourth-round pick will be sidelined after missing practice all week. Adam Pankey appears to be the next man up at right guard until Kindley can return.
