Michel and Myles Gaskin are listed as backups on the Dolphins' initial preseason depth chart, while Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert are both listed as starters, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Michel has proven himself capable of carrying a backfield load when necessary, and he averaged a healthy 4.1 YPC through 17 games with the Rams last season, rushing for 845 yards and four touchdowns while securing 21 passes for 128 yards and one score. Through the early stages of training camp it appears that Edmonds and Mostert are the early favorites to headline Miami's revamped rushing attack, but considering coach Mike McDaniel's track record in San Francisco from 2017 to 2021, it wouldn't be surprising to see multiple backs be featured throughout the 2022 campaign. Even if Michel begins the season in a depth role, he can thus be considered a high-upside handcuff in fantasy leagues with deep rosters, as long as he beats out Gaskin for at least the No. 3 gig.