Michel rushed twice for minus-2 yards and secured his only target for four yards in the Dolphins' 26-24 preseason win over the Buccaneers on Saturday night.

The veteran opened the game with Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert both sitting out the contest, but Michel had minimal impact, as his final numbers corroborate. On the one hand, the 27-year-old has little to prove in the preseason in terms of his ability to produce at the NFL level, but he's also in a legitimate battle with Myles Gaskin, who carried four times for 27 yards, for a depth back role. The battle between the two players will continue to unfold in next Saturday night's exhibition matchup against the Raiders.