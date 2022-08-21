Michel rushed two times for no gain in the Dolphins' 15-13 preseason loss to the Raiders on Saturday night.

Michel took over for Chase Edmonds during the Dolphins' second drive of the game, but as his final line implies, he had minimal impact. Meanwhile, his primary competition for the No. 3 running back job, incumbent Myles Gaskin, logged five touches overall but gained just 12 yards, so the competition for the role, which arguably also includes Salvon Ahmed, appears set to extend into next Saturday night's exhibition finale against the Eagles.