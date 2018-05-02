Dolphins' Stephone Anthony: 2019 team option declined
Anthony's fifth-year option for the 2019 season was declined by the Dolphins on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Anthony, who was dealt to the Dolphins from the Saints early on in 2017, ended up playing in just eight games for Miami due to a couple of different injuries. As a result, he finished the year with just 15 total tackles. With Anthony potentially commanding $9.2 million in 2019 if his fifth-year option was picked up, the Dolphins understandably declined it, especially considering it would have been fully guaranteed for injury. That puts Anthony into a contract year, so he'll likely do everything he can to stay healthy and improve across the board as a defender.
