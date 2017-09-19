Dolphins' Stephone Anthony: Dealt to Dolphins
The Saints traded Anthony (ankle) to the Dolphins for an undisclosed 2018 draft pick Tuesday.
The Dolphins suspended starting strongside linebacker Lawrence Timmons indefinitely after he went incognito over the weekend, creating a need at the second level of the defense. Anthony, who has missed the first two games of the season with an ankle injury, will likely fill the void when healthy. Having said that, it remains to be see which Anthony will show up. After accumulating 112 tackles as a rookie in 2015, he didn't have the same impact last season, notching 16 stops in 10 games while tending to the occasional injury.
