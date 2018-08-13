Dolphins' Stephone Anthony: Demoted to second team
Anthony was replaced at starting outside linebacker by rookie Jerome Baker at Sunday's practice, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Anthony was essentially a non-factor in limited snaps during the Dolphins' preseason opener against the Buccaneers, while the team has elected to give their third-round rookie (Baker) a chance at securing a starting job at outside linebacker. Anthony exhibits a larger frame than Baker, but the latter has shown playmaking ability and speed in coverage situations.
