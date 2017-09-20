Anthony (ankle) will be ready to play Sunday against the Jets, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

This will be Anthony's first game of the season, and more importantly, the first start with his new squad. Even with little time to learn the playbook in Miami, he's slated to be the starting strongside linebacker. This game is against the Jets, though, so it should be a good way to ease into the new defensive scheme. It'll be interesting to see if he is over the "sophomore slump" he suffered last season, so he's more of a wait-and-see option at this point.