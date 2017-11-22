Anthony (knee) wasn't able to practice Wednesday, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins web site reports.

Anthony sustained the injury during the game Sunday versus Tampa Bay. That game was the first one he had played in since Week 4. If he can't play Sunday the Dolphins will be awfully thin at LB with only Chase Allen and the recently signed Neville Hewitt as backups for each position.

