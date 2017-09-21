Play

Anthony (ankle) is not present on the Dolphins' injury report Wednesday, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

This comes as no surprise as Anthony is reportedly ready to play against the Jets on Sunday. The 2015 first-round pick will have an immediate opportunity to make a first impression with the Dolphins, but he remains a unproven IDP option until he illustrates some consistency and can stay on the field.

