Play

Parker notched 20 tackles (15 solo), three defended passes and two interceptions across 14 regular-season games in 2019.

Parker started two games in Miami's secondary, Week 4 and Week 12, and he otherwise played a regular rotational role at safety. He's not a likely candidate to attain IDP relevance in 2020, but he could have the opportunity to once again secure a depth role.

More News
Our Latest Stories