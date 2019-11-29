Play

Parker has a groin injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Parker started Sunday's game against the Browns and had seven tackles, but he apparently picked up the groin injury and was limited at practice this week. Adrian Colbert would likely step in at strong safety should Parker be unable to suit up.

