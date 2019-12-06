Play

Parker (groin) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Parker doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Jets, putting him on track to retake the field after a one-game absence. The Oklahoma product will likely handle the bulk of reps at strong safety.

