Parker is expected to start at strong safety after both Reshad Jones (undisclosed) and Bobby McCain (shoulder) were placed on IR, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Parker was picked up off waivers from the Rams on Sept. 1, and he's averaged 25 defensive snaps over nine games, recording 12 tackles and two pass breakups in the process. The 23-year-old has IDP potential at strong safety, but he'll have to produce it with a full workload before being considered for fantasy purposes.