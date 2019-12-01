Play

Parker (groin) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Parker had a solid showing last week against the Browns, notching seven tackles, but seemed to pick up the injury in the game. He was only able to log limited practice time during the week, and in his stead, Adrian Colbert is expected to draw the start at the strong safety position.

