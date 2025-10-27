Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Duck (knee) will miss the remainder of the season, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Duck sustained a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Falcons and was carted off the field. Although McDaniel didn't specify the exact nature of his injury, Duck will be shut down for the remainder of the 2025 campaign. The Louisville product has appeared in just two games this season due to a prior ankle injury, recording two total tackles and one pass defended.