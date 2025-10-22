Duck (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Duck missed the Dolphins' last six games due to an ankle injury, including Sunday against the Browns despite being a full participant in practice during Week 7 prep. His full practice Wednesday indicates that he is trending toward being available for Week 8 against the Falcons, though that may not be officially confirmed until the Dolphins announce their final practice report with injury designations Friday.