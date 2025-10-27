Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday that Duck (knee) will miss the remainder of the season, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Duck sustained a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win and was carted off the field. Although McDaniel didn't specify the exact nature of his injury, Duck is expected to miss the rest of the season. The Louisville product has appeared in just two games this season due to a prior ankle injury, recording two total tackles and one pass defended. In his absence, JuJu Brents is likely to take on an expanded role as one of the Dolphins' top reserve outside corners.