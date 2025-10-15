Duck (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Duck was sidelined for the Dolphins' last five games due to an ankle injury that he sustained in Week 1 against the Colts. His ability to practice in full Wednesday indicates that he has recovered from the injury and is on track to make his return against the Browns on Sunday, barring any setbacks. Duck could reclaim his starting role at outside corner opposite Jack Jones, which would result in veteran Rasul Douglas reverting to a rotational role in the secondary.