Duck (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Despite practicing in full all week, Duck is in jeopardy of missing his sixth consecutive game due to an ankle injury sustained in the Dolphins' Week 1 loss to the Colts. If active, he's expected to serve as one of the team's top outside corners. However, if he's sidelined again, Rasul Douglas is likely to start opposite Jack Jones in Miami's secondary.