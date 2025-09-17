Dolphins' Storm Duck: Ruled out to face Bills
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duck (ankle) is ruled out for Thursday's road game against Buffalo, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Duck hasn't yet resumed practicing since leaving the field early due to an ankle injury Week 1. His next opportunity to retake the field will come Week 4 against the Jets on Monday, Sept. 29. With Duck still unavailable, veteran Rasul Douglas will again handle expanded defensive snaps at outside cornerback Thursday versus the Bills.